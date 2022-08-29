$12,800+ tax & licensing
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9015175
- Stock #: r768
- VIN: 3MZBM1L75FM215579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CUSTOM WHEELS, BODYKIT, EXHAUST, LOWERED, COOL! CALL FOR ZERO DOWN FINANCE!
Vehicle Features
CUSTOM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
