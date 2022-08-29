Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

96,415 KM

Details Description Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Midway Mazda

604-538-5388

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

  1. 9287245
  2. 9287245
  3. 9287245
  4. 9287245
  5. 9287245
  6. 9287245
  7. 9287245
  8. 9287245
  9. 9287245
  10. 9287245
  11. 9287245
  12. 9287245
  13. 9287245
  14. 9287245
  15. 9287245
Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

96,415KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9287245
  • Stock #: 448584J
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76FM139027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 448584J
  • Mileage 96,415 KM

Vehicle Description

- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Vehicle includes Warranty at this price - Price subject to $395 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our Professional Appraisers look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we don't just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We don't just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers' backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Dealer #8333

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Midway Mazda

2017 Ford Escape SE
 94,510 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 106,620 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Leaf S
 80,670 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-5388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory