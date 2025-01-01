Menu
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC is a luxury compact SUV that blends diesel efficiency with all-wheel drive performance. It features a 2.1-L turbocharged 4-cylinder BlueTEC diesel engine delivering 200 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Full-time 4MATIC all-wheel drive enhances traction and control. Fuel economy is impressive, with approximately 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway. The interior offers seating for five, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and leather upholstery and COMAND navigation. Safety includes stability control, multiple airbags, and optional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK200

118,540 KM

Details Description

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK200

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

13062641

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK200

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,540KM
VIN WDCGG0EB9FG425036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA25036
  • Mileage 118,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK200