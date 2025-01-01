$19,898+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK200
BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$19,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA25036
- Mileage 118,540 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC is a luxury compact SUV that blends diesel efficiency with all-wheel drive performance. It features a 2.1-L turbocharged 4-cylinder BlueTEC diesel engine delivering 200 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Full-time 4MATIC all-wheel drive enhances traction and control. Fuel economy is impressive, with approximately 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway. The interior offers seating for five, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and leather upholstery and COMAND navigation. Safety includes stability control, multiple airbags, and optional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
