2015 MINI Cooper Convertible - 73,000 KM - $17,995

TRULY IMMACULATE CONDITION, LOCAL CAR, 1 CLAIM FOR $3K (REAR), LOADED, AUTO, GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a awesome and spectaculer Mini Convertible with low km, no major claims what so ever, amazing service history on the Carfax and all of the power features you can want.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are great, the tires are great, the battery and the coolant have been tested and we fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

This is the time to buy that toy you've always wanted.

SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970

2015 MINI Cooper

73,000 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper

Convertible

12774569

2015 MINI Cooper

Convertible

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZN3C50FT862382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SUR-27818
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRULY IMMACULATE CONDITION, LOCAL CAR, 1 CLAIM FOR $3K (REAR), LOADED, AUTO, GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a awesome and spectaculer Mini Convertible with low km, no major claims what so ever, amazing service history on the Carfax and all of the power features you can want.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are great, the tires are great, the battery and the coolant have been tested and we fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

This is the time to buy that toy you've always wanted.

2015 MINI Cooper