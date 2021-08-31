Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Fuso

215,776 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

FE 160

Location

215,776KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033749
  • VIN: JL6BNC1A7FK010614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 215,776 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE/MAINTENANCE RECORDS. SUITABLE FOR A FLAT DECK/BOX OF UP TO 16' LENGTH.

