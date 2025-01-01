2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
Account
Sign In
IMMACULATE CONDITION RVR WITH UPGRADED WHEELS, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE AND STREAMING AUDIO AND ALL POWER FEATURES. FINANCING, INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!<br /><br />Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring the most pristine RVR you will find anywhere. Loaded with all of the Power Features including bluetooth telephone and streaming audio, upgraded wheels and so much more.<br /><br />This is a Local SUV with only one claim for $1500 in the rear and great service history<br /><br />Having been fully inspected, we know that the tires are over 90% New on both the front and the rear, the Brakes are also over 90% new both front and rear, the battery and the coolant have been tested and we changed the oil and completely detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind. <br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC<br /><br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

66,701 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

IMMACULATE SE WITH GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!

Watch This Vehicle
13101608

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

IMMACULATE SE WITH GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 13101608
  2. 13101608
  3. 13101608
  4. 13101608
  5. 13101608
  6. 13101608
  7. 13101608
  8. 13101608
  9. 13101608
  10. 13101608
  11. 13101608
  12. 13101608
  13. 13101608
  14. 13101608
  15. 13101608
  16. 13101608
  17. 13101608
  18. 13101608
  19. 13101608
  20. 13101608
  21. 13101608
  22. 13101608
  23. 13101608
  24. 13101608
  25. 13101608
  26. 13101608
  27. 13101608
  28. 13101608
  29. 13101608
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,701KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4A4AH3AU3FE609507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-28042
  • Mileage 66,701 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION RVR WITH UPGRADED WHEELS, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE AND STREAMING AUDIO AND ALL POWER FEATURES. FINANCING, INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring the most pristine RVR you will find anywhere. Loaded with all of the Power Features including bluetooth telephone and streaming audio, upgraded wheels and so much more.

This is a Local SUV with only one claim for $1500 in the rear and great service history

Having been fully inspected, we know that the tires are over 90% New on both the front and the rear, the Brakes are also over 90% new both front and rear, the battery and the coolant have been tested and we changed the oil and completely detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 1977 Chevrolet Corvette L48 STINGRAY T -TOPS & A/C RARE! FREE BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! for sale in Surrey, BC
1977 Chevrolet Corvette L48 STINGRAY T -TOPS & A/C RARE! FREE BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 94,839 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra ULTIMATE N LINE, EVERY OPTION, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED & FACTORY WARRANTY! for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra ULTIMATE N LINE, EVERY OPTION, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED & FACTORY WARRANTY! 13,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Prius c HYBRID, LOADED, FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES, WARRANTY, INSPECTED for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Prius c HYBRID, LOADED, FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES, WARRANTY, INSPECTED 157,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2015 Mitsubishi RVR