Jim Pattison Auto Group
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
134,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525473
- Stock #: PU055712A
- VIN: 1N4AL3APXFN877461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Front heated bucket seats
Cloth Seat Trim
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
