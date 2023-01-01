Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

134,159 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

134,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525473
  • Stock #: PU055712A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXFN877461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,159 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL CAR!! This used 2015 Nissan Altima is nowavailable to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing localvehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicingis up to date. Wealways include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and aCarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limitedtime, this used Altima is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885!Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Front heated bucket seats
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

