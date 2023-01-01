Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

179,366 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,366KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9453094
  Stock #: 17800A
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP5FN408021

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17800A
  • Mileage 179,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Nissan Altima is for sale today.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2015 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 179,366 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

