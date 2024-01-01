Menu
Account
Sign In
This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2015 Nissan Murano is for sale today. <br> <br>Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 186,126 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2015 Nissan Murano

186,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,126KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH6FN211135

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24980A
  • Mileage 186,126 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2015 Nissan Murano is for sale today.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 186,126 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 64,971 KM $70,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 121,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels 76,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano