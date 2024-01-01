$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
2015 Nissan Murano
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
186,126KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH6FN211135
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24980A
- Mileage 186,126 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2015 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 186,126 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2015 Nissan Murano