2015 Nissan Versa

48,895 KM

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note S - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2015 Nissan Versa

Note S - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

48,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9411751
  • Stock #: N534235B
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3FL425178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,895 KM

Vehicle Description

For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa Note is an excellent value. This 2015 Nissan Versa Note is for sale today.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage hatchback has just 48,895 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

