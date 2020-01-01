Menu
2015 RAM 1500

146,851 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
LARAMIE CREWCAB 4X4 Accident Free/ Tonneau/ EcoDiesel/ Leather

Location

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Contact Seller

146,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6281376
  • Stock #: LC0585B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM3FS756542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Upgraded Tires/ Plenty of Options/ Single Owner/ Accident Free

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 146,851 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NM3FS756542.



Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome rear step bumper
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
1490# Maximum Payload
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Wheels w/Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
High-Back Front Seats
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
8.4" Touchscreen
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

