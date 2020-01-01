2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome rear step bumper Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 1490# Maximum Payload 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Wheels w/Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GPS Antenna Input Harman Radio Manufacturer Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage High-Back Front Seats Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 8.4" Touchscreen Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

