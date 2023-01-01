$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
2015 Scion FR-S
BASE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
86,753KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109943
- Stock #: 20700A
- VIN: JF1ZNAA15F8701638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,753 KM
Vehicle Description
The Scion FR-S is an affordable sports car that awakens your inner driving enthusiast. This rear-wheel drive coupe has incredible driving dynamics, an excellent chassis, and racy styling to match its performance. It even comes with a measure of practicality with a back seat and a fairly spacious trunk. Treat yourself to the fun, affordable Scion FR-S. This coupe has 86,753 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
