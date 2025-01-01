Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2015 Subaru Forester

154,337 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w-Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12152037

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w-Tech Pkg

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,337KM
VIN JF2SJCWC7FH534701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Toyota Highlander 22,984 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Super Clean | Priced for a quick Sale! for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Super Clean | Priced for a quick Sale! 12,790 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite SH-AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite SH-AWD 55,873 KM $55,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester