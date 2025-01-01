$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w-Tech Pkg
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,337KM
VIN JF2SJCWC7FH534701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 154,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
