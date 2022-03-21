Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Forester

114,457 KM

Details Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

  1. 1660348310
  2. 1660348310
  3. 1660348310
  4. 1660348310
  5. 1660348310
  6. 1660348309
  7. 1660348309
  8. 1660348309
  9. 1660348308
  10. 1660348308
  11. 1660348308
  12. 1660348310
  13. 1660348308
  14. 1660348309
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936209
  • Stock #: H4868
  • VIN: JF2SJHTC8FH464868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 88,607 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna LE
 118,566 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 123,466 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory