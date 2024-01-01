$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru Legacy
Sedan 2.5i at
2015 Subaru Legacy
Sedan 2.5i at
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,250KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BNCA66F3014474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2018 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT 151,589 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 60,191 KM $31,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | 96,367 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2015 Subaru Legacy