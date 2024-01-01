Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2015 Subaru Legacy

145,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i at

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Legacy

Sedan 2.5i at

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 11011373
  2. 11011373
  3. 11011373
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,250KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNCA66F3014474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT 151,589 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 60,191 KM $31,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | 96,367 KM $22,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Legacy