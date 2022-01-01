Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru WRX

98,124 KM

Details Description

$33,188

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,188

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 8094790
  2. 8094790
  3. 8094790
  4. 8094790
  5. 8094790
  6. 8094790
  7. 8094790
  8. 8094790
  9. 8094790
  10. 8094790
  11. 8094790
  12. 8094790
  13. 8094790
  14. 8094790
  15. 8094790
  16. 8094790
  17. 8094790
  18. 8094790
Contact Seller

$33,188

+ taxes & licensing

98,124KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8094790
  • Stock #: X9448A
  • VIN: JF1VA2U60F9813023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Anthracite Black/Red Inserts
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # X9448A
  • Mileage 98,124 KM

Vehicle Description

New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to offer this serviced 2015 Subaru WRX STI Sedan! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by servicing history, this immaculate smoke-free OpenRoad Certified has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! Features include: Turbocharged, twin-scroll, direct-injection 2.0L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine. 268 horsepower @ 5600 rpm. 258 lb-ft of torque @ 2000-5200 rpm (WRX), SI-DRIVE (Subaru Intelligent Drive) ,6-speed manual transmission, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive,Driver Controlled Centre Differential, Multi-mode Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) with Active Torque Vectoring, Quick-ratio steering,Revised high-performance suspension, Large, front and rear Brembo® brakes Small-diameter, flat-bottom steering wheel (leather-wrapped),Sport-design electroluminescent gaugesMulti-function display with electronic boost gauge, Bluetooth mobile connectivity and streaming audio, Performance-designed front seats To truly witness the immense value that this magnificent 2015 Subaru WRX Sti represents in this pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today, and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021! represents in this pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today, and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 30,286 KM
$35,788 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 47,344 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey SE
 46,621 KM
$27,688 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory