$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
5dr CVT 2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg
Location
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10275819
- Stock #: H7964
- VIN: JF2GPASC7F8227964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2