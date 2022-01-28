Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

42,757 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

42,757KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255234
  • Stock #: H8128
  • VIN: JF2GPASC9FH228128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,757 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.

Dealer #41643

Stock #H8128

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 80,579 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 95,034 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark...
 20,570 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory