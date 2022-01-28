Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

56,285 KM

Details Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

LE

Location

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162440
  • Stock #: H5631
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC265631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

