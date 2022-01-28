Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

59,333 KM

Details

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan S CVTi-S

2015 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan S CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

59,333KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8252439
  Stock #: X9475
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC407091

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X9475
  • Mileage 59,333 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

