2015 Toyota Prius

Menu
Account
Sign In
EXTREMELY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL WITH SUPER LOW KM's AND ALL OPTIONS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA. GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY AND INSPECTED!<br /><br />“No Pricing Tricks, No Hidden Fees—Just Great Cars at Great Prices”. If you see a better price on the internet then ask what the sellers extra purchase fees are and if you have to finance the vehicle to obtain their advertised price. Every vehicle at Automarket is inspected, Warrantied and Financeable!<br /><br />Welcome to the Automarket, your community dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaular condition Orius V with Heated Leatherette Seating, Navigation, Bluetooth telephone with Streaming Audio, Back Up Camea and so much more.<br /><br />This is a Local car with only two claims for $2800 and $3500 which by ICBC Standards of paying is cosmetic damage only. Clean title and super low km's.<br /><br />Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 80% New in front and 60% New in the Rear. Tires are v40% New on all 4 corners. We have also changed the oil, tested the Aux Battery and the coolant as well as fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC<br /><br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2015 Toyota Prius

63,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Prius

V 63,000KM, MODEL 4 , FINANCING, WARRANTY AND FULLY INSPECTED!

Watch This Vehicle
14305040

2015 Toyota Prius

V 63,000KM, MODEL 4 , FINANCING, WARRANTY AND FULLY INSPECTED!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 14305040
  2. 14305040
  3. 14305040
  4. 14305040
  5. 14305040
  6. 14305040
  7. 14305040
  8. 14305040
  9. 14305040
  10. 14305040
  11. 14305040
  12. 14305040
  13. 14305040
  14. 14305040
  15. 14305040
  16. 14305040
  17. 14305040
  18. 14305040
  19. 14305040
  20. 14305040
  21. 14305040
  22. 14305040
  23. 14305040
  24. 14305040
  25. 14305040
  26. 14305040
  27. 14305040
  28. 14305040
  29. 14305040
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU3FJ022552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-28318
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL WITH SUPER LOW KM's AND ALL OPTIONS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA. GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY AND INSPECTED!

“No Pricing Tricks, No Hidden Fees—Just Great Cars at Great Prices”. If you see a better price on the internet then ask what the sellers extra purchase fees are and if you have to finance the vehicle to obtain their advertised price. Every vehicle at Automarket is inspected, Warrantied and Financeable!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaular condition Orius V with Heated Leatherette Seating, Navigation, Bluetooth telephone with Streaming Audio, Back Up Camea and so much more.

This is a Local car with only two claims for $2800 and $3500 which by ICBC Standards of paying is cosmetic damage only. Clean title and super low km's.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 80% New in front and 60% New in the Rear. Tires are v40% New on all 4 corners. We have also changed the oil, tested the Aux Battery and the coolant as well as fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CREW SB 4WD MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! for sale in Langley, BC
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CREW SB 4WD MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! 235,332 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris NEW TIRES! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! for sale in Langley, BC
2007 Toyota Yaris NEW TIRES! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! 176,230 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Toyota Corolla CE 161KM! WARRANTY! IN-HOUSE FINANCE! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! for sale in Langley, BC
2002 Toyota Corolla CE 161KM! WARRANTY! IN-HOUSE FINANCE! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE! 161,517 KM $7,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2015 Toyota Prius