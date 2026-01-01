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2015 Toyota Prius
V 63,000KM, MODEL 4 , FINANCING, WARRANTY AND FULLY INSPECTED!
2015 Toyota Prius
V 63,000KM, MODEL 4 , FINANCING, WARRANTY AND FULLY INSPECTED!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU3FJ022552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SUR-28318
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL WITH SUPER LOW KM's AND ALL OPTIONS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA. GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY AND INSPECTED!
“No Pricing Tricks, No Hidden Fees—Just Great Cars at Great Prices”. If you see a better price on the internet then ask what the sellers extra purchase fees are and if you have to finance the vehicle to obtain their advertised price. Every vehicle at Automarket is inspected, Warrantied and Financeable!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaular condition Orius V with Heated Leatherette Seating, Navigation, Bluetooth telephone with Streaming Audio, Back Up Camea and so much more.
This is a Local car with only two claims for $2800 and $3500 which by ICBC Standards of paying is cosmetic damage only. Clean title and super low km's.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 80% New in front and 60% New in the Rear. Tires are v40% New on all 4 corners. We have also changed the oil, tested the Aux Battery and the coolant as well as fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
“No Pricing Tricks, No Hidden Fees—Just Great Cars at Great Prices”. If you see a better price on the internet then ask what the sellers extra purchase fees are and if you have to finance the vehicle to obtain their advertised price. Every vehicle at Automarket is inspected, Warrantied and Financeable!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaular condition Orius V with Heated Leatherette Seating, Navigation, Bluetooth telephone with Streaming Audio, Back Up Camea and so much more.
This is a Local car with only two claims for $2800 and $3500 which by ICBC Standards of paying is cosmetic damage only. Clean title and super low km's.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 80% New in front and 60% New in the Rear. Tires are v40% New on all 4 corners. We have also changed the oil, tested the Aux Battery and the coolant as well as fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-542-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
SK Automarket
604-542-4970
2015 Toyota Prius