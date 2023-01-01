Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

120,860 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

  1. 1694018412
  2. 1694018412
  3. 1694018365
  4. 1694018365
  5. 1694018365
  6. 1694018365
  7. 1694018365
  8. 1694018365
  9. 1694018365
  10. 1694018365
  11. 1694018365
  12. 1694018365
  13. 1694018365
  14. 1694018365
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386057
  • Stock #: H5232
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV4FW255232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H5232

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2018 Mazda CX-3 GX A...
 0 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 0 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 112,860 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory