The 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE offers a blend of functionality and comfort. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 176 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system ensures better traction and handling. Inside, the XLE trim includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.1-inch touchscreen with Entune infotainment, a rearview camera, and a power moonroof. The vehicle provides ample cargo space with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Safety features include eight airbags, stability and traction control, and a suite of advanced braking systems. The RAV4 XLE also has 17-inch alloy wheels and fog lights for enhanced visibility.

222,741 KM

AWD XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

222,741KM
VIN 2T3RFREVXFW381407

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 222,741 KM

Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! The 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE offers a blend of functionality and comfort. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 176 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system ensures better traction and handling. Inside, the XLE trim includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.1-inch touchscreen with Entune infotainment, a rearview camera, and a power moonroof. The vehicle provides ample cargo space with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Safety features include eight airbags, stability and traction control, and a suite of advanced braking systems. The RAV4 XLE also has 17-inch alloy wheels and fog lights for enhanced visibility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

604-531-2916

