2015 Toyota RAV4

132,631 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

LE

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,631KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7946042
  • Stock #: H6722
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV5FW146722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H6722

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

