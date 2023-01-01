$24,017+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2015 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-pass V6 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$24,017
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400430
- Stock #: 24UTNA00447
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC4FS100447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA00447
- Mileage 197,322 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Heated Seats! Navigation! The Toyota Sienna XLE AWD is designed with your family's comfort in mind. Its spacious interior can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it perfect for family road trips or daily commuting. Plush leather-trimmed seats, tri-zone climate control, and a power moonroof add a touch of luxury to every journey. With versatile seating configurations and ample cargo space, you'll have room for everything life throws your way. The "AWD" in its name stands for All-Wheel Drive, and it's a game-changer when it comes to tackling diverse road conditions. Whether you're driving through rain, snow, or rough terrain, the Sienna XLE AWD provides the stability and traction you need to keep your family safe and comfortable. Under the hood, you'll find a potent yet fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers a smooth and powerful performance. Toyota's renowned reliability ensures peace of mind, and with proper maintenance, this Sienna will continue to serve your family for years to come. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Sienna's advanced tech features. The integrated infotainment system boasts a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Safety is paramount, and the Sienna comes equipped with features like a rearview camera and advanced driver-assistance systems. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.