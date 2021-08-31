2015 Toyota Sienna

$34,885 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8038237

8038237 Stock #: N106369A

N106369A VIN: 5TDXK3DC2FS623317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Artic White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,587 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Window grid and roof mount antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.935 Axle Ratio Tires: P235/50R19 AS -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 19" 6 Spoke Alloy w/Locks Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 Speakers, diversity antenna, advanced voice recognition, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, displ... Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat fore/aft, power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft, 4-way power adjustable p...

