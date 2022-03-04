$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8469378
- Stock #: 22WG7890A
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC3FS606634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,215 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
