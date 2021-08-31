Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

104,293 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

SR5

SR5

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

104,293KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7901226
  • Stock #: H0725
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN5FX030725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643
Stock #H0725

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

