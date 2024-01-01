Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 6-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. Dealer #31129.<br><br><br>Odometer is 46670 kilometers below market average!<br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards<br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!<br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most Tundra owners report a positive experience, with ride comfort, performance, a solid and robust feel, and easy-to-use features being praised commonly. Power output from the larger V8 engine is said to be pleasing and potent, though owners of models with the smaller V8 tend to report that itâs a decent performer too. A relatively quiet and comfortable ride is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Toyota Tundra

106,098 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,098KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F17FX429773

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SY58453AA
  • Mileage 106,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. Dealer #31129.


Odometer is 46670 kilometers below market average!

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Reviews:
* Most Tundra owners report a positive experience, with ride comfort, performance, a solid and robust feel, and easy-to-use features being praised commonly. Power output from the larger V8 engine is said to be pleasing and potent, though owners of models with the smaller V8 tend to report that itâs a decent performer too. A relatively quiet and comfortable ride is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Kia Sorento LX 46,600 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 106,098 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 43,823 KM $30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tundra