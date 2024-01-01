$35,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR5
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,098KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F17FX429773
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SY58453AA
- Mileage 106,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 46670 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Reviews:
* Most Tundra owners report a positive experience, with ride comfort, performance, a solid and robust feel, and easy-to-use features being praised commonly. Power output from the larger V8 engine is said to be pleasing and potent, though owners of models with the smaller V8 tend to report that itâs a decent performer too. A relatively quiet and comfortable ride is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2015 Toyota Tundra