2015 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Analog Display Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment 42 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat

