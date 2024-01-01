$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Navigation! The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T Highline boasts a refined blend of performance, comfort, and technology. Its 1.8-liter turbocharged engine delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. The Highline trim offers upscale features including leather upholstery, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. Tech-wise, it features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Safety is prioritized with standard features like stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Golf 1.8T Highline stands out for its versatile hatchback design, spacious interior, and enjoyable driving dynamics. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916