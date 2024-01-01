Menu
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Navigation! The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T Highline boasts a refined blend of performance, comfort, and technology. Its 1.8-liter turbocharged engine delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. The Highline trim offers upscale features including leather upholstery, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. Tech-wise, it features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Safety is prioritized with standard features like stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Golf 1.8T Highline stands out for its versatile hatchback design, spacious interior, and enjoyable driving dynamics.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

162,159 KM

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

162,159KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU2FM071073

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,159 KM

Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Navigation! The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T Highline boasts a refined blend of performance, comfort, and technology. Its 1.8-liter turbocharged engine delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. The Highline trim offers upscale features including leather upholstery, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. Tech-wise, it features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Safety is prioritized with standard features like stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Golf 1.8T Highline stands out for its versatile hatchback design, spacious interior, and enjoyable driving dynamics. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2015 Volkswagen Golf