2015 Volkswagen Golf

116,222 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

116,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461506
  • Stock #: VW1611A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU7FM010110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-XXXX

778-736-0334

