2015 Volkswagen Jetta

107,235 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8189526
  Stock #: H3348
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5FM223348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H3348
  • Mileage 107,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

