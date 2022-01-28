$12,998+ tax & licensing
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: H3348
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5FM223348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
