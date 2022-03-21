Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

80,288 KM

Details Features

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Special Edition

Special Edition

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

80,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672996
  • Stock #: VW1430B
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX3FW079904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

