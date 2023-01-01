Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

150,101 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM'S

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

150,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563494
  • Stock #: AA2319
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX7FW536939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, low km, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, 4WD, remote entry, bluetooth, power group, air, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

