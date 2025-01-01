2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

111,710 KM

Details Description

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Used
111,710KM
VIN WVGDP9BP3FD005749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

