2015 Volkswagen Touareg
4dr TDI Execline Diesel
2015 Volkswagen Touareg
4dr TDI Execline Diesel
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,710KM
VIN WVGDP9BP3FD005749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2015 Volkswagen Touareg