2015 Volvo V60

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9625543

9625543 Stock #: 25888

25888 VIN: YV140MEK0F1220917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.