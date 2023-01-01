2016 Acura MDX

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 2 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10391763

10391763 Stock #: LC1783

LC1783 VIN: 5FRYD4H81GB501739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1783

Mileage 140,223 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.