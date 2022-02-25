Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi S6

64,088 KM

Details Features

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2016 Audi S6

2016 Audi S6

4.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi S6

4.0T

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8404758
  • Stock #: NG142530A
  • VIN: WAUF2AFC5GN026888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 115,888 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 62,088 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Eos ...
 184,088 KM
$15,784 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory