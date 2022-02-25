2016 Audi S6

$53,999 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8404758

8404758 Stock #: NG142530A

NG142530A VIN: WAUF2AFC5GN026888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 64,088 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.