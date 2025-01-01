Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle.

2016 BMW 4 Series

107,267 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive

12492754

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,267KM
VIN WBA3N9C59GK249046

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 249046
  • Mileage 107,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Grille color: chrome
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Power door locks: auto-locking
Dash trim: simulated wood
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Door trim: simulated wood
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Side mirror adjustments: power folding / reverse gear tilt
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Taillights: adaptive / LED
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / HID/Xenon / self-leveling

2016 BMW 4 Series