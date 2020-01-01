2016 BMW 428i

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Traction Control System Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.