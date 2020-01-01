2016 BMW 428i

+ taxes & licensing
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Top features include power front seats, power door mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
