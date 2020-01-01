Menu
2016 BMW 428i

57,460 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2016 BMW 428i

2016 BMW 428i

XDrive HUD M Sport

2016 BMW 428i

XDrive HUD M Sport

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

57,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6214830
  • Stock #: UC250725
  • VIN: WBA3N9C51GK250725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLACIER SILVER
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC250725
  • Mileage 57,460 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Top features include power front seats, power door mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Traction Control System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

