Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products

2016 BMW 7 Series

95,207 KM

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 7 Series

750Li x Drive 4D

13048481

2016 BMW 7 Series

750Li x Drive 4D

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,207KM
VIN WBA7F2C5XGG419293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 419293
  • Mileage 95,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Sunshade: power rear window
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Watts: 600
Total speakers: 16
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Air suspension: rear
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Gesture infotainment controls
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google search / Twitter
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Dash trim: alloy / wood
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Taillights: adaptive / LED
Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 20 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 20 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / seatback
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / LED / self-leveling

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

