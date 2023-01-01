Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

70,888 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2016 Buick Enclave

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585349
  • Stock #: VW1527A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD5GJ131586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

