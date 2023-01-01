$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
101,497KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032342
- Stock #: P683423A
- VIN: KL4CJBSB3GB688542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,497 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 101,497 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Convenience. This Buick Encore Convenience is a step above the base model. It comes with the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and OnStar, cloth seats with leatherette accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a mounted luggage rack, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2