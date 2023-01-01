2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10479639

10479639 Stock #: Z848

Z848 VIN: 1G1PE5SB4G7206119

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Z848

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.