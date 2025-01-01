Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

97,754 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13078447

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,754KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB9G7185865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Matrix 289,012 KM $5,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Ford Fusion SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 114,128 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TSX Premium Pkg FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2013 Acura TSX Premium Pkg FINANCING AVAILABLE 188,426 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Chevrolet Cruze