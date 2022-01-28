Menu
2016 Chevrolet Spark

20,570 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2016 Chevrolet Spark

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8253568
  Stock #: H6120
  VIN: KL8CD6SA5GC566120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,570 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.

Dealer #41643

Stock #H6120

Dealer #41643

Stock #H6120

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

