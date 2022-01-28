$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
20,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8253568
- Stock #: H6120
- VIN: KL8CD6SA5GC566120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,570 KM
Vehicle Description
We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
