The Chevrolet Tahoe is stylish and offers excellent power with premium features available inside and out. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 159,819 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This top of the line LTZ Tahoe comes with everything you would want in a full size SUV. Equipped with Magnetic Ride Control this SUV gives you one of the smoothest rides offered on the road today. Additionally, you'll get aluminum wheels, a hands free power lift gate, navigation with Chevy MyLink including an 8 inch colour touchscreen, wireless charging, Centrepoint surround sound Bose stereo system, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a power steering column and heated steering wheel plus Chevrolet's Enhanced driver alert package.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
Cargo Net
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Cargo management system
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Radio, HD
Fascia, front body-colour
Fascia, rear colour-keyed
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Assist handles, all seats
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Keyless start, push button
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Glass, deep tinted
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Liftgate, power, hands free
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Seats, heated second row
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, sensor indicator
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour, 4.2" diagonal (Not available with (UV6) Head Up Display.)
