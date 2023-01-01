Menu
Local, 3.6L V6, 6spd auto, remote entry, remote start, climate control, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, backup camera, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

2016 Chrysler 200

104,906 KM

LOCAL, 200C FWD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

104,906KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCCCG3GN193700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23169
  • Mileage 104,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 3.6L V6, 6spd auto, remote entry, remote start, climate control, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, backup camera, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Chrysler 200 LOCAL, 200C FWD
Local Delivery

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

