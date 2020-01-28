Certified, Low Mileage!



According to Car and Driver, the Chrysler 200 offers a competent chassis, an intuitive infotainment system, and plenty of storage. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is for sale today in Surrey.



The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 26,000 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our 200's trim level is LX. Experience luxury, stunning performance and world-class design with standard Keyless Enter 'n Go and an advanced 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir inline 4 cylinder engine. Additional feature on this LX include 17 inch wheels, power 1st row windows, cruise control, an engine auto stop-start feature, steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats, air conditioning and an advanced stability control system.





Balance of the Factory Warranty.



Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 400+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey.



Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

